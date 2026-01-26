Achieve A Savory Crust On Prime Rib By Using One Ingredient Sitting In Your Pantry

No dinner party is complete without a show-stopping protein. And for many, that show-stopping protein is prime rib. It's a cut that truly speaks for itself; it's juicy, tender, and large enough to take up most of the real estate on your plate. However, this cut needs a lot of assistance to bring out its flavor nuances and really make for a bite that tastes as good as it looks.

If you want to make the best prime rib, you're going to have to query your seasoning rack. You might add the usual suspects, like salt and pepper, but in an exclusive interview with Tasting Table, Scott Thomas, owner of The Grillin' Fools, offered another flavorful suggestion: espresso powder. Espresso powder can be used for many recipes, though many of them are sweet (like in cookies or brownies). It's not the same stuff you'd brew espresso with; it undergoes more processing so that it's fine and dissolves easily — meaning no grittiness.

Thomas explains that this ingredient has flavor nuances of its own; it's acidic, sweet, nutty, rich, and rife with caramel undertones, all of which make it a great prime rib seasoning. "While sweetness and caramel don't normally go with beef, it's more subtle than profound and thus doesn't overpower the natural deliciousness of prime rib," he says. He notes that espresso powder can be used alongside other conventional savory prime rib seasonings, garlic, and alliums for a flavorful crust.