Giada De Laurentiis' Creamy Pasta Sauce Makes This Protein-Packed Ingredient A Main Star

Cottage cheese is an ultra-creamy ingredient that gives your tomato sauce a punch of protein. While you might think that adding cottage cheese to a pasta sauce would yield a strange, chunky texture, Giada De Laurentiis' recipe calls for whipping the cottage cheese, which transforms the individual curds into a uniform texture that is both smooth and velvety but also light and airy from being blended with canned tomatoes. You could also mix these ingredients in a food processor for similar results.

After the tomatoes, cottage cheese, and some salt have been broken down to a homogenous sauce, De Laurentiis adds fresh basil and olive oil toward the end, and that's the entire sauce-making process, as it doesn't require cooking. To assemble the dish, freshly boiled pasta is tossed directly with cottage cheese and tomato sauce, along with a generous amount of grated Parmesan cheese, which helps the sauce cling to the noodles. The two cheeses in this recipe also create a saltier, umami-laden bite overall.

The reason you don't need to cook this pasta sauce is that high heat can cause cottage cheese to separate, resulting in a less-than-desirable texture. However, the residual heat from your boiled pasta, along with a bit of the starchy pasta water, should warm the sauce enough for serving. If you're looking for more ways to incorporate this popular dairy item in your cooking, we've rounded up some of our favorite protein-packed recipes with cottage cheese.