The Creamy Ingredient You Need To Give Tomato Sauce A Punch Of Protein

In the mood for spaghetti? Lasagna? Or rich and filling shakshuka? Well, you can't do any of these without tomato sauce. This flavor-packed ingredient is the star of a long list of dishes. But here's one idea that'll make your tomato sauce — no matter homemade or store-bought — an extra notch tastier: cottage cheese.

When you combine cottage cheese with your tomato sauce, it will create a texture so creamy that it should be able to rival even the silkiest vodka sauces. The tangy and savory flavor of cottage cheese is a perfect fit for the tomatoes' acidity. Plus, if you'd like your meals to be a bit more protein-rich, cottage cheese is perfect for the job — it's almost 10% protein by weight, according to UC Davis Health. Splash some of this on your pasta or any dish that needs a bit of tomato sauce to shine, and you're certain to get a meal that's at once familiar and new on the palate, all the while contributing a decent amount to your protein intake.

As for how to pull this off, all you need is some full-fat cottage cheese (low-fat is also an option, although it'll be less creamy) and a blender. Mix the cottage cheese with your choice of red sauce until they're nice and incorporated, and you'll have a protein-rich addition to your meal.