Gorgonzola-Stuffed Meatballs In Arrabbiata Tomato Sauce Recipe

If you've ever wondered if meatballs could possibly get any better, you've come to the right place. Already a mouth-watering addition to mounds of pasta and toasted hoagie rolls, the tomato-braised meatball is an Italian classic that is made best with a simmering pot and a day's worth of patience. Once you've mastered the tender, juicy Italian meatball, you need to level it up: And the best way to do that is by stuffing it with cheese.

Advertisement

Instead of typical mozzarella, a mild and gooey cheese, recipe developer Michelle McGlinn shares a meatball recipe stuffed with pungent and tangy gorgonzola. Coupled with sauteed spinach, the meatballs have a salty, umami flavor with just a little bit of funk. To balance the rich, savory flavor, the stuffed meatballs are simmered in a classic spicy arrabbiata sauce. The sauce, made with red pepper flakes, tomatoes, and plenty of garlic, showcases the beauty of Italian cooking, using just a few ingredients to make a simple sauce wonderfully flavorful. Serve these meatballs on top of your favorite pasta, as sandwiches in a hoagie roll, or simply on their own for a dinner that is delicious from the inside out.

Advertisement