8 Pizza Hut Wings, Ranked

It doesn't take a rocket scientist to guess what people usually order at Pizza Hut. Nonetheless, this pizza chain offers items beyond standard pizza with offerings ranging from cheesy breads to melts and wings — we even ranked some of the most popular Pizza Hut menu items. Apparently, pizza lovers want something other than cheese-covered bread to go with their pies, and wings seem to be quite popular as Pizza Hut currently offers an impressive range of boneless or traditional wings with a slew of flavor options.

Of course, just because you can get wings at Pizza Hut doesn't mean you necessarily should, or that each flavor is worth buying. To save you the disappointment of ordering lackluster wings from Pizza Hut, I tried eight wing flavors to determine which ones are a suitable pairing alongside a slice of pizza, and which ones aren't worth the sticky fingers.

Since we're talking wings here, I went with bone-in, traditional wings as opposed to boneless (since there is a great debate over whether or not there's even a difference between boneless wings and chicken nuggets). When ranking the wings, I focused mostly on the flavor of the sauce or coating rather than the texture (since, ultimately, they were all the same in that regard). Some sauce specifics I looked out for included exceptional flavor, a balance between sweet, spicy, and savory elements, and pairing well with chicken meat.