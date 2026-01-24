10 Clues That A Steakhouse Is Overpriced

When you're prepared to go out for steak, you might be looking for a higher-end atmosphere, especially if you're celebrating a momentous occasion. But a steakhouse with overly ritzy decor could be a red flag — gold touches and huge chandeliers may be covering up for the fact that the food at said restaurant isn't very good. Referring to a steakhouse's decor, Chip Carter of Where the Food Comes From says, "If it's flashy or ritzy or popping or distracting, that could be a sign that they're putting more focus on style than substance."

A good steakhouse doesn't need over-the-top decorations to garner plenty of reservations — its food will speak for itself. That doesn't necessarily mean that any steakhouse with a swanky look to it is going to have bad steak, but it's a clue that you might be able to get a better steak elsewhere that offers a more toned-down approach to its decor.