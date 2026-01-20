This Canned Tuna Brand Is Issuing A Recall Over Botulism Concerns

Tri-Union Seafoods, the major company behind Trader Joe's brand canned tuna and many other grocery store brands, has expanded its February 7, 2025 recall of canned tuna products due to a risk of contamination from clostridium botulinum. On January 16, 2026 the company announced that cans of yellowfin tuna under its Genova label were mistakenly shipped by a third-party distributor after the initial recall. The affected products were four-packs of five-ounce cans of Genova Yellowfin Tuna in Olive Oil and five-ounce cans of Genova Yellowfin Tuna in Extra Virgin Olive Oil with Sea Salt.

Products were sent to Meijer stores in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio, and Wisconsin; Giant Foods stores in Maryland and Virginia; and Safeway, Albertsons, Vons, and Pavilions stores in California. The recalled cans are labeled with best by dates of January 17, 2028 with UPC Code 4800013275 and January 21, 2028 and January 24, 2028 with UPC Code 4800073265.

The original February 2025 recall affected major grocery store canned tuna brands across 25 states. It was issued after Tri-Union discovered that the cans' pull tabs had a manufacturing defect that affected the seal, potentially causing leaks and clostridium botulinum contamination. Clostridium botulinum is a dangerous bacteria found in soil and marine sediment that can cause a life-threatening disease called botulism.