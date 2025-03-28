The Major Company Behind Trader Joe's Brand Canned Tuna
Many grocery shoppers adore Trader Joe's. In a single trip, you can find all your staples along with some of the absolute best snacks, reasonably priced wines, and delicious desserts in their frozen food section. However, the retail chain is also known for its store brand canned tuna fish. But what might surprise you is, similar to other private labels like Costco's Kirkland Signature, the umbrella company behind Trader Joe's beloved signature tuna brand also makes the product for other large brands.
Tri-Union Seafoods, a subsidiary of Thai Union Group, is responsible for Trader Joe's canned tuna. Never heard of them? This is the same group that voluntarily recalled tuna cans in 25 states due to a defect in the pull-can tab lids and is the maker of other big grocery store brands, including Genova, Van Camp's, and H-E-B. Thai Union is based in El Segundo, California, and has been in existence since 1977. Over the years, it has expanded and even held a stake in Red Lobster prior to Covid-19's chaos on the restaurant industry.
Tri-Union Seafoods owns Chicken of the Sea
Thai Union doesn't just produce those cans of tuna, it is also the owner of Chicken of the Sea, the third largest tuna brand in the United States. This tuna supplier is a major player in the seafood world. According to a press release, Thai Union Group was crowned number one in the food products industry on the 2024 Dow Jones Sustainability Indices, a nod to their sustainable and responsible business practices.
Why would Trader Joe's work with Tri-Union Seafoods to create products to sell under their store brand? It's all about quality and economics. The reason Trader Joe's doesn't have many name brand products lining its shelves is because it allows the store to keep the prices lower while still providing customers with a product that meets quality expectations and tastes delicious. So, the next time you are out shopping and need some tuna for your tuna salad sandwich, you can feel confident in your selection of Trader Joe's canned tuna fish knowing it is produced by one of the best.