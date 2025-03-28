The Major Company Behind Trader Joe's Brand Canned Tuna

Many grocery shoppers adore Trader Joe's. In a single trip, you can find all your staples along with some of the absolute best snacks, reasonably priced wines, and delicious desserts in their frozen food section. However, the retail chain is also known for its store brand canned tuna fish. But what might surprise you is, similar to other private labels like Costco's Kirkland Signature, the umbrella company behind Trader Joe's beloved signature tuna brand also makes the product for other large brands.

Tri-Union Seafoods, a subsidiary of Thai Union Group, is responsible for Trader Joe's canned tuna. Never heard of them? This is the same group that voluntarily recalled tuna cans in 25 states due to a defect in the pull-can tab lids and is the maker of other big grocery store brands, including Genova, Van Camp's, and H-E-B. Thai Union is based in El Segundo, California, and has been in existence since 1977. Over the years, it has expanded and even held a stake in Red Lobster prior to Covid-19's chaos on the restaurant industry.