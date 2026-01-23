Use This 10-Second Fix For Perfectly Shaped Cookies Every Time

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

After baking thousands of cookies while developing and testing recipes for my latest cookbook "108 Asian Cookies," I discovered a technique that led to perfectly-shaped, thick cookies, every single bake. Technique may sound complicated, this is really more of a 10-second fix and it involves shaping the cookie dough before baking it into cookies. So for your next batch of thick cookies, like Tasting Table's best cowboy cookies recipe or my fish sauce chocolate chip cookies, instead of scooping dough balls, shape the dough into oblong tubes or cones instead.

To do this, start by placing the shaped dough on a lightly-greased or parchment-lined baking sheet, standing like towers and spaced about two inches apart. Then, bake the cookies as you normally would, but perhaps add a minute of baking time to adjust for the added thickness in the dough.

When you start with a cone or oblong-shaped dough, this will give the dough room to collapse into itself as it bakes in the oven. You end up with a cookie that's thicker in the middle, round on the bottom, and perfectly-shaped. The key is to not make the tube too tall, because as the dough softens with the heat, the entire structure can collapse or slump over. If you're wondering why not just use a ball, well it's because a round ball of dough spreads outward evenly as it bakes, which naturally leads to flatter cookies. So don't skip this technique because it's a step that can transform your cookies.