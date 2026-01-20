Over 13,000 Pounds Of Ready-To-Eat Chicken Is Being Recalled In Seven States

Listeriosis, or listeria, is a serious kind of food poisoning, though it doesn't often get mentioned as often as infections like Salmonella and E.coli. The illness can cause a range of symptoms, and some cases run their course as a less severe gastrointestinal illness that includes nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, muscle weakness, and fever. However, if the bacteria spread beyond the intestines, the resulting infection is much more serious. This version of the infection can cause headaches, balance issues, convulsions, and even death. It's potentially life-threatening to the elderly, babies, and those with compromised immune systems. It also presents a severe risk to pregnant women who may show no symptoms but can pass the infection to their unborn child.

According to the FDA, though serious Listeria infections are rare, over 90 percent of cases result in hospitalization. Typically, only 1,600 cases are reported in a given year, but some serious Listeria outbreaks have resulted in deaths. Although cooking can kill L. monocytogenes, the problem is that it can infect food during processing, and in the case of these chicken fillets, contamination likely occurred after cooking. This is how Listeria infections often occur in foods like hot dogs and deli meats.

Because they are labeled as ready-to-eat, customers may eat them straight from the package or fail to reheat them as thoroughly as they would an uncooked product. To be safe, it's best to always reheat a product like a ready-to-eat grilled chicken fillet until it reaches 165 degrees Fahrenheit, as recommended by the USDA. The FDA suggests these foods need to be "steaming hot" before consumption. Anyone who has already consumed the recalled chicken, or any food, and feels ill afterward is advised to contact a healthcare provider with any concerns.