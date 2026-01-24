Move Over BBQ Sauce — Slather Ribs In This Combo Of Spicy And Sweet
No matter what barbecue region you find yourself in, barbecue sauce is always a factor in cooking (and enjoying) a plate of ribs. It may provide a sweet and tangy compliment to ultra savory ribs, but jelly and chili sauce is really the spicy and sweet combination that you should ditch barbecue sauce for.
A fruity, sweet jelly and a tangy, spicy chili sauce come together to create a much more complex glaze for your next rack of ribs. Plus, they're the only two ingredients you'll need, as opposed to the many condiments, aromatics, and spices involved when making a homemade barbecue sauce. If you have a slow cooker, all you need to do is empty a jar of jelly and a bottle of chili sauce into the pot, stirring to combine as the foundation for some saucy ribs. The chili sauce and jelly will infuse the protein with sweet heat, while also creating a thick and luscious glaze to contrast their meaty chew. Any residual sauce can be sopped up with bread or drizzled over rice, a baked potato, or any other side that accompanies the ribs.
Don't have a slow cooker? You can make a jelly and chili sauce glaze by reducing the two together in a saucepan over medium heat. Slather the glaze over your ribs as you finish them off on the grill for a sticky-sweet coating that'll complement the textures and flavors of a dry-rubbed rack of ribs.
Jelly and chili sauce combinations and applications
Ribs aren't the only protein you should slather with this spicy jelly glaze. The sweet and spicy combination of this sauce is great on poultry and other pork and beef recipes. For example, we recommend adding jelly to a spicy wing sauce to coat your next batch of chicken wings. Combining jelly and chili sauce is also an easy way to add more flavor to meatballs. You can make sweet and sour meatballs with the help of grape jelly and Heinz Chili Sauce to serve as a flavorful appetizer, or topped over a bed of rice or spaghetti squash for a complete meal.
Both jelly and chili sauce come in countless flavors from different brands, and combinations are endless. If you're sticking with ribs, apricot, pineapple, and apple jelly would all work well with pork. Otherwise, blend strawberry jelly with buffalo sauce for fruity and zesty chicken wings. There are, of course, savory and spicy jellies that would also work well with meat pairings. An onion jelly packs a sweet and aromatic umami punch when paired with a sweet chili sauce to slather over a pair of grilled steaks.
While most chili sauces have a tangy element like vinegar, you can always bring more of a zing to your glaze with the help of apple cider vinegar or a few spoonfuls of Dijon mustard. Alternatively, put an Asian twist on the chili and jelly combination with the help of minced ginger, garlic, and soy sauce.