Move Over BBQ Sauce — Slather Ribs In This Combo Of Spicy And Sweet

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

No matter what barbecue region you find yourself in, barbecue sauce is always a factor in cooking (and enjoying) a plate of ribs. It may provide a sweet and tangy compliment to ultra savory ribs, but jelly and chili sauce is really the spicy and sweet combination that you should ditch barbecue sauce for.

A fruity, sweet jelly and a tangy, spicy chili sauce come together to create a much more complex glaze for your next rack of ribs. Plus, they're the only two ingredients you'll need, as opposed to the many condiments, aromatics, and spices involved when making a homemade barbecue sauce. If you have a slow cooker, all you need to do is empty a jar of jelly and a bottle of chili sauce into the pot, stirring to combine as the foundation for some saucy ribs. The chili sauce and jelly will infuse the protein with sweet heat, while also creating a thick and luscious glaze to contrast their meaty chew. Any residual sauce can be sopped up with bread or drizzled over rice, a baked potato, or any other side that accompanies the ribs.

Don't have a slow cooker? You can make a jelly and chili sauce glaze by reducing the two together in a saucepan over medium heat. Slather the glaze over your ribs as you finish them off on the grill for a sticky-sweet coating that'll complement the textures and flavors of a dry-rubbed rack of ribs.