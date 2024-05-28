Add This Breakfast Staple To Give Wing Sauce The Perfect Balance Of Sweet And Spicy

"Swicy" is a flavor trend that took the foodie scene by storm, and it belongs all over your favorite game-day snack. Chances are, you probably have everything you need for restaurant-worthy wing sauce in your kitchen already: Just add jelly. It's time to raid your own fridge, use up the dregs at the bottom of your jelly jars, and take your chicken wing game to the next level all in one fell swoop. This tip is also a great way to use up all those home-canned jars of homemade jelly from last year's harvest, when the consistency might not be in tip-top condition, or when you've already eaten as much jelly toast as you can stand.

This simple wing sauce upgrade is all about the interplay of spicy sauce and the fruity roundness of jelly (take a cue from classic sweet chili wings). To do it, simply add the jelly of your choice to a traditional wing sauce. Two parts wings sauce to one part jelly is a solid jumping-off point, but feel free to adjust your proportions to taste. About 2 cups of sauce plus 1 cup of jelly will make enough swicy wing sauce to coat 12 chicken wings. For bolder flavor, coat the flats and drumettes in the jelly sauce before cooking, then finish them with another layer post-bake or grill as a glaze.