Use Soy Sauce And Honey To Give Chicken Wings A Sweet, Umami Spin
When it comes to chicken wings, you're probably used to preparing a Buffalo sauce recipe to lather them in. It's an understandable assumption as Buffalo sauce and chicken wings are a delicious and classic pairing. However, you want to switch things up and try something more unique. To change up the classic chicken wing dish, Tasting Table has a soy-glazed chicken wings recipe, which uses a honey and soy-based sauce that is sure to fulfill your craving for a new take on a familiar food.
Alongside the soy sauce and honey, the Asian-inspired sauce is completed with mirin, which is a Japanese rice wine that adds a depth of flavor to the sauce. The honey soy sauce brings both sweetness and extra savoriness to the chicken wings, making them even more exciting and delectable. The sodium in the soy sauce also contributes a salty flavor that pairs beautifully with the sweetness of the honey. After all, who doesn't love the classic sweet and salty combination? The honey is also responsible for thickening the sauce, making it easier for the sauce to coat and stick to the wings.
After trying out this recipe, you'll want to use the honey soy sauce on just about everything. That especially applies if you make the sauce your own.
How to customize the honey soy sauce
If you like the idea of making a honey soy sauce to coat your chicken wings, you may wonder if there are any ways to customize it. There are many ways to put your own spin on things. The options begin with the two main ingredients: honey and soy sauce. If you're looking for an even sweeter sauce, you can simply add an extra tablespoon or two of honey. Just keep in mind that honey thickens the sauce and the texture of your sauce is just as important as flavor. If necessary, you could add a tablespoon or two of water to thin out the sauce.
If you're worried about the sodium content in soy sauce, which can reach over 800 milligrams per 15 milliliters of sauce, you can use a low-sodium version without affecting the taste of the sauce. A reduced-sodium soy sauce will still bring in that saltiness that you're craving.
Additionally, you may think that the sauce is missing a certain flavor. While it has sweet and savory covered, what about spiciness? If you find yourself craving a spicy component with the sauce, you can add red pepper flakes. Start with a teaspoon and adjust from there, based on your preferences. With some tinkering to find just the right mix of ingredients to suit your palate, you might find you prefer honey soy wings over Buffalo wings.