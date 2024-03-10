Use Soy Sauce And Honey To Give Chicken Wings A Sweet, Umami Spin

When it comes to chicken wings, you're probably used to preparing a Buffalo sauce recipe to lather them in. It's an understandable assumption as Buffalo sauce and chicken wings are a delicious and classic pairing. However, you want to switch things up and try something more unique. To change up the classic chicken wing dish, Tasting Table has a soy-glazed chicken wings recipe, which uses a honey and soy-based sauce that is sure to fulfill your craving for a new take on a familiar food.

Alongside the soy sauce and honey, the Asian-inspired sauce is completed with mirin, which is a Japanese rice wine that adds a depth of flavor to the sauce. The honey soy sauce brings both sweetness and extra savoriness to the chicken wings, making them even more exciting and delectable. The sodium in the soy sauce also contributes a salty flavor that pairs beautifully with the sweetness of the honey. After all, who doesn't love the classic sweet and salty combination? The honey is also responsible for thickening the sauce, making it easier for the sauce to coat and stick to the wings.

After trying out this recipe, you'll want to use the honey soy sauce on just about everything. That especially applies if you make the sauce your own.