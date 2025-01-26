Make Sweet And Sour Meatballs Extra Simple With A 2-Ingredient Sauce

Having a fridge that isn't stocked to the brim doesn't mean you can't whip up an appetizing meal — after all, the best dishes come from ingenuity. All you need is the right base, and meatballs work well with all kinds of flavors. For a sweet and sour flair that brings out the best of the protein, cook your meatballs with grape jelly and chili sauce.

Advertisement

Whether they're made with beef or a blend of bovine and pork, meatballs always taste great with a tangy upgrade. Though the meaty spheres are delicious on a heap of spaghetti and sauce, they're spectacular appetizers, too. Giving them a bright boost balances out the meatball's hearty taste, making it easier to fill up on them. Combining grape jelly with chili sauce is a quick, easy way to add more flavor to meatballs. The rich, jammy taste of Concord grapes complements their depth, but the dash of zest comes from chili sauce.

Condiments like Heinz Chili Sauce use white vinegar to give the spicy spread a tart aftertaste. The tomato-based sauce pairs well with fruity jelly while preventing the musky grapes and savory appetizer from becoming a little too rich. Opting for frozen meatballs makes the process ultra simple — just add the appetizer to a pot, along with an equal amount of the two condiments, enough to cover the meatballs. Give it a stir and let them simmer into a thick, velvety sauce, and remove once the meatballs are fully heated.

Advertisement