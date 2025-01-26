Make Sweet And Sour Meatballs Extra Simple With A 2-Ingredient Sauce
Having a fridge that isn't stocked to the brim doesn't mean you can't whip up an appetizing meal — after all, the best dishes come from ingenuity. All you need is the right base, and meatballs work well with all kinds of flavors. For a sweet and sour flair that brings out the best of the protein, cook your meatballs with grape jelly and chili sauce.
Whether they're made with beef or a blend of bovine and pork, meatballs always taste great with a tangy upgrade. Though the meaty spheres are delicious on a heap of spaghetti and sauce, they're spectacular appetizers, too. Giving them a bright boost balances out the meatball's hearty taste, making it easier to fill up on them. Combining grape jelly with chili sauce is a quick, easy way to add more flavor to meatballs. The rich, jammy taste of Concord grapes complements their depth, but the dash of zest comes from chili sauce.
Condiments like Heinz Chili Sauce use white vinegar to give the spicy spread a tart aftertaste. The tomato-based sauce pairs well with fruity jelly while preventing the musky grapes and savory appetizer from becoming a little too rich. Opting for frozen meatballs makes the process ultra simple — just add the appetizer to a pot, along with an equal amount of the two condiments, enough to cover the meatballs. Give it a stir and let them simmer into a thick, velvety sauce, and remove once the meatballs are fully heated.
Serve up sweet and sour meatballs with these flavorful dishes
From appetizers to dinners, meatball's versatility allows it to pair well with all kinds of recipes. The tart, tomato-chili sauce is reminiscent of spaghetti and meatballs with red sauce, but the introduction of grape jelly calls for a revamped version of the classic. Instead of using noodles, pair sweet and sour meatballs with spaghetti squash with sage and walnuts. The mild, nutty squash benefits from the bold flavor of the meatballs, especially with the tartness balancing out the earthy sage and walnuts.
For something that's a little heftier but just as simple, serve the meatballs over garlicky rice pilaf. The allium provides the rice with just the right amount of pungent earthiness, deepening the flavor of the sweet and sour meatballs without trying to compete for the attention of your palate. To amp up the brightness of the chili sauce, top off the dish with fresh, peppery Italian parsley.
If you're plating the meat as an appetizer, serve it alongside a carrot and goat cheese tart. The tangy, creamy cheese and sweet carrots mirror the elements of the meatballs without tasting too similar. The floral, earthiness of the root veggies brings a grounding effect to the combination while a milder version of the cheese, like goat brie, softens the appetizers.