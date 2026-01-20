10 Classic Comforting Soups From Around The US Worth Trying

Clam chowder is a popular American soup, beloved everywhere from New England to Florida to North Carolina. Each region has its own twist on the dish. Rhode Island clam chowder is a clear broth, made without milk or cream, for example, while Manhattan clam chowder brings tomatoes into the mix. Thick, white, and creamy, New England clam chowder is one of the most famous versions of the American soup.

While clam chowder is now seen as a distinctly American dish, it didn't start off that way. Chowders were being made in French and English fishing villages in the 16th and 17th centuries, and it was these communities that likely brought the soup to America. The clam addition, though, may have been influenced by Native Americans, who had been harvesting the shellfish from the East Coast for generations.

By the 1800s, Americans had fallen head over heels for clam chowder. And that's still the case today. Perhaps one of the best things about it is how personal it is — there are regional differences, sure, but many home cooks also like to add their own spin. Recipe developer Jennine Rye, for example, makes her New England chowder with a dash of sherry for some nutty depth. Some like to swap the clams for white button mushrooms, while others like to boost the umami with a little miso paste. Whichever version you choose, this soup promises to be hearty, nourishing, and full of flavor.