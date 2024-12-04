The Bean Soup Served To The US Senate Every Day For More Than 100 Years

When you think of the U.S. Senate, you probably think about amendments, bills, and filibusters, but there's a culinary tradition that might fascinate any true foodie. Politicians and other elected officials have to eat too, and there's one staple that's been on the menu in Washington D.C. for decades. If you didn't know, there are select Senate restaurants that members dine at during workdays, and out of the many options served, that staple item is both humble and comforting: bean soup.

That's right, not all senators have to eat fancy, and a dish officially known as Senate Bean Soup is present on the menu every single day. There's no official word on how the soup originally made its way to the cafeterias and eateries in the government offices, but the rumor is that it hit the menu in the 20th century, around 1904. According to the United States Senate official government website, Senator Fred Dubois oversaw the restaurant committee. He must have been a fan of bean soup, because he passed a rule that required it to be served daily. Then there's the 1903 attribution to Senator Knute Nelson's appreciation of the soup — so who's to say? Either way, there are on-the-record interviews where some say the soup is a tad salty or they haven't ordered it — but it's still on the menus on Capitol Hill today.

