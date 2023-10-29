Ramen Enthusiasts Will Love The Hawaiian Noodle Dish Saimin

The Hawaiian archipelago is among the most beautiful and distant groups of islands on Earth. Its uniquely remote location places Hawaii nearly halfway between Asia and America, leading to a blend of both Asian and American cultural influences. Modern Hawaiian cuisine is likewise a combination of Eastern and Western influences, with favorites like loco moco, spam, and pork hash — and another Hawaiian staple, saimin, that fuses various Asian culinary traditions with Hawaiian-American modifications.

Similar to Japanese ramen, saimin is a noodle soup consisting of a dashi-based broth, wheat noodles, and toppings. But unlike ramen noodles, saimin uses egg noodles with a softer texture and less curly appearance. Saimin's dashi-broth is also subtle and light, while toppings take inspiration from Japanese, Chinese, and American influences with ingredients such as spam, char siu, kamaboko, nori, and tamago. Newer versions of this soup may add dried shellfish, dried shiitakes, pork bones, and chicken stock to the broth; the toppings list has also expanded to include everything from radish, corn, and mushrooms to shrimp tempura, kalua pig, cabbage, jammy eggs, and crunchy wontons.

Just like ramen, saimin is customizable, rich with umami flavors, and available in nicer restaurants as well as fast food joints and convenience stores. At one point, you could even find it on the local McDonald's menu! If you love ramen, saimin is the perfect Hawaiian iteration you need to try.