Sourdough Bread Bowls Are The Only Way To Serve Up Beer Cheese Soup

Beer cheese soup is a fixture from pubs to supper clubs for a reason. It's comforting, warming, hearty, and familiar — especially if it comes served in a bread bowl. Foodies love bread bowls for their warm, plush insides and crusty, structurally-sound exterior. Beer and cheese are an iconic hedonistic duo for good-natured gourmands far and wide. Adding sourdough bread into the mix makes for a deliriously delish trio.

The tanginess of sourdough works to cut through some of the richness of beer cheese soup. Plus, thanks to its thicker consistency, beer cheese soup is a natural candidate for bread bowls. Thinner soups tend to soak into that glutinous vehicle more quickly, rendering it soggy. Prefer a gluten-free bread bowl? We have a few tips for that.

To make a flavorful, sturdy sourdough bread bowl at home, simply bake (or purchase) a small loaf or roll of sourdough bread, then lightly slice a circle into the top of the roll without cutting through the bottom of the loaf. Once the superficial circle has been carved, reach in with your hand and pull out the center, "coring" the loaf and creating a functional bowl hollow. You can reserve the pulled-out sourdough center for dunking in the soup, or hit it with some Italian seasoning and a blast in the oven and turn it into croutons. From there, just ladle in your beer and cheddar soup and enjoy.