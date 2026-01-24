If You're Buying Hummus At Trader Joe's, This Is The One To Get

Hummus is deceptively simple yet endlessly versatile. You can make your own with just a few ingredients in minutes, but it also works as a canvas for countless new flavors. It can go sweet, savory, or spicy; It can be silky smooth or thick and creamy; It works as a dip, a spread in wraps and sandwiches, and a side dish. But if you don't have the time or energy to make your own, Trader Joe's has plenty of varieties to choose from — including our favorite, Crunchy Chili Onion hummus.

Tasting Table's taste tester recently tried out eight varieties of hummus from Trader Joe's and all of them were pretty good. However, the hands down favorite was the Crunchy Chili Onion flavor. The base is Trader Joe's plain hummus made from pureed chickpeas and tahini with a little salt and oil, topped with Trader Joe's Crunchy Chili Onion topping, which mixes "seamlessly with creamy, nutty hummus," according to our taste tester.

Inspired by traditional Chinese chili crisp, Trader Joe's Crunchy Chili Oil is infused with dried garlic, peppers, and toasted onion. It's smoky, savory, and spicy with that signature crispy, crunchy texture. Set against the velvety hummus, it creates a delicious contrast. "Heat lingers at the end, and the texture the topping lends to the hummus is also exquisite," said our taste tester — it may as well be added to the 13 best ingredients to boost the flavor of store-bought hummus.