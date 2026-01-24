If You're Buying Hummus At Trader Joe's, This Is The One To Get
Hummus is deceptively simple yet endlessly versatile. You can make your own with just a few ingredients in minutes, but it also works as a canvas for countless new flavors. It can go sweet, savory, or spicy; It can be silky smooth or thick and creamy; It works as a dip, a spread in wraps and sandwiches, and a side dish. But if you don't have the time or energy to make your own, Trader Joe's has plenty of varieties to choose from — including our favorite, Crunchy Chili Onion hummus.
Tasting Table's taste tester recently tried out eight varieties of hummus from Trader Joe's and all of them were pretty good. However, the hands down favorite was the Crunchy Chili Onion flavor. The base is Trader Joe's plain hummus made from pureed chickpeas and tahini with a little salt and oil, topped with Trader Joe's Crunchy Chili Onion topping, which mixes "seamlessly with creamy, nutty hummus," according to our taste tester.
Inspired by traditional Chinese chili crisp, Trader Joe's Crunchy Chili Oil is infused with dried garlic, peppers, and toasted onion. It's smoky, savory, and spicy with that signature crispy, crunchy texture. Set against the velvety hummus, it creates a delicious contrast. "Heat lingers at the end, and the texture the topping lends to the hummus is also exquisite," said our taste tester — it may as well be added to the 13 best ingredients to boost the flavor of store-bought hummus.
Crunchy Chili Onion's a fun one
Our taste tester is far from alone when it comes to cheerleading Trader Joe's Crunchy Chili Onion hummus. In a reply to a Reddit thread dedicated to it, one user said "The hummus is amazing ... The oil is so good. Would definitely buy again & again & again!" They also said they "ate the whole thing in one afternoon." In a different Reddit thread, one user dropped an f-bomb to emphasize just how much they love the hummus, then followed it and said, "the serving size is two table spoons and i ate ¾ of the container for lunch with some cucumber slices, and will most definitely be finishing it off tonight."
The fanbase for the hummus is pretty vocal about how good it is. When a Reddit post asked if anyone had tried it, responses ranged from "Dangerously good," to "Amazing. Delicious. Perfect. Crying." Perhaps not the most in-depth review of a product, but it gets the point across. If you're worried about the spice level, you can be reassured that it's got some kick. Still, it's not enough to put most people off — even if they aren't big spice fans. As one Redditor explained, "I'm a baby who can't take much spice. I love this hummus."
Trader Joe's seems to be the only store that sells crunchy chili onion hummus. If you can't make it to a Trader Joe's, you could always try this creamy hummus recipe and pick up one of the best chili crisp brands at your local store.