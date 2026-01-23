Our Favorite Oats Overnight Flavor Is A Coffee Lover's Dream

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Ready-to-make overnight oat mixes have simplified breakfast by offering nutritious and delicious options to jumpstart your day. One of our Tasting Table writers took on the task of sampling two dozen Oats Overnight flavors to help make purchasing decisions easier when faced with options. She was so impressed with the taste of Mocha Dream that the product landed squarely at the top of the list. Offering a noticeable coffee flavor, 100 milligrams of caffeine, and a delicious chocolate expression, these oats make the first meal of the day something to look forward to.

Oats Overnight Mocha Dream is gluten free and sweetened with maple sugar, date powder, and cacao nibs. Not only are you getting 100% whole grain oats in the package, but the tasty treat is also enhanced with chia and flax seeds, Himalayan pink salt, and protein. Packing 20 grams of protein and at least 6 grams of fiber, this satiating serving can hold you over until your next break.

Our writer certainly isn't the only reviewer obsessed with the recipe. A customer on Amazon said, "It's like a fresh iced coffee in the morning full of goodness that keeps you feeling sooo full and satisfied. I never used to be a fan of breakfast and now I can't wait for it to be the morning!"