Costco Shoppers Call This Type Of Microwave A Headache That's Not Worth It
It's hard to beat Costco's value and selection when it comes to kitchen appliances. From roomy refrigerators to sleek stoves, you'll likely find something that fits your home and budget. But there's one kitchen appliance category that shoppers say is more trouble than it's worth from this warehouse retailer. Over-the-range microwaves have been known to cause trouble for Costco customers. They require a more complex installation process that leaves more room for error compared to countertop microwaves, where choosing the best place to put a microwave is much easier.
Many shoppers have complained online about Costco's frustrating delivery and installation process. Since the retailer hires out third-party contractors, there's a bit of friction. Customers often expect the same level of service Costco is known for, even when the delivery and installation is handled by an outside company. On Reddit, one commenter shared their negative experience involving no-show appointments and a damaged item during delivery. However, they note that Costco's customer service "was efficient, responsive, and downright nice."
Others' experiences weren't so pleasant. In a Houzz forum, one user shared how technicians neglected to use the right brackets and screws to properly support the over-the-range microwave. After the installation, the repairmen revealed they were actually plumbers and were expecting to install a dishwasher. This level of miscommunication and poor workmanship has been a repeated issue for Costco appliance installs in general.
A mixed bag of reviews
If you're spending hundreds of dollars on the latest over-the-range microwave model, you expect to get a seamless experience. Costco offers free delivery and installation, as well as haul away, and a two-year warranty. But are these perks and the great selection of popular microwave brands worth the potential issues you could face when setting up the appliance inside your home? A lot of the time, the experience can be painless. "I rolled the dice, and it worked out," stated one Costco customer on Reddit. "Our guy was amazing and did a super thorough job. Left the place cleaner than he found it," they added.
Sometimes, that service can leave you dealing with follow-up visits to replace a bad installation. On Facebook, an anonymous user shared how installers didn't leave enough space for the microwave door to open and "refused to uninstall it and put back [their] old microwave." One service technician pointed out on Reddit that "particularly with range hoods / microwaves mounting parameters vary widely." Some inexperienced installers won't know how to adapt to your space, which can lead to a poor fit, or worse, damage to the microwave or your home.
If you want to avoid the headache of dealing with a potentially shoddy delivery and installation process, cut out the middleman and do it yourself if you're handy with tools. Or head to your local appliance retailer that has in-house technicians. This can make the whole process a lot easier and ensure you get a speedy resolution if a problem comes up. With Costco, you may get a better price, but at what cost?