Costco Shoppers Call This Type Of Microwave A Headache That's Not Worth It

It's hard to beat Costco's value and selection when it comes to kitchen appliances. From roomy refrigerators to sleek stoves, you'll likely find something that fits your home and budget. But there's one kitchen appliance category that shoppers say is more trouble than it's worth from this warehouse retailer. Over-the-range microwaves have been known to cause trouble for Costco customers. They require a more complex installation process that leaves more room for error compared to countertop microwaves, where choosing the best place to put a microwave is much easier.

Many shoppers have complained online about Costco's frustrating delivery and installation process. Since the retailer hires out third-party contractors, there's a bit of friction. Customers often expect the same level of service Costco is known for, even when the delivery and installation is handled by an outside company. On Reddit, one commenter shared their negative experience involving no-show appointments and a damaged item during delivery. However, they note that Costco's customer service "was efficient, responsive, and downright nice."

Others' experiences weren't so pleasant. In a Houzz forum, one user shared how technicians neglected to use the right brackets and screws to properly support the over-the-range microwave. After the installation, the repairmen revealed they were actually plumbers and were expecting to install a dishwasher. This level of miscommunication and poor workmanship has been a repeated issue for Costco appliance installs in general.