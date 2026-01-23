Before Mounting Your Microwave, Make Sure You Know This Crucial Detail

Once-standard over-the-range-microwaves have fallen to the wayside in many modern kitchens. But, countless workspaces still retain the traditional layout of microwaves installed into the upper cabinetry — which serve quadruple-duty by ventilating and recirculating air over kitchen stoves, as well as providing nostalgia and light. Still, aesthetics should always come second to functionality, and to determine the ideal height for a mounted microwave, the height of the user should be considered.

The ideal microwave placement varies depending on the average height of the people living in the household. As a general rule, the bottom of the microwave should sit three inches below the user's shoulder, but no more than 54 inches above the floor. Foodies should also be able to comfortably reach into the microwave, but if it's too high above eye level, it can be easy to slosh hot liquids onto the hands or body when reaching upward and suffer a burn. Beyond heating food, easy reaching also means easier microwave cleaning between uses.

According to the London Fire Brigade, roughly 60% of all house fires start in the kitchen, making local building code requirements, manufacturer guidelines, and kitchen cabinet layouts equally as important factors to consider when you're shopping for and installing a microwave.