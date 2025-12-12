The One Small Kitchen Feature That Ignites Nostalgia

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

So sing we an ode to thee, under-the-microwave light. You were a near-universal staple in home kitchens of the '80s and '90s. But, nowadays, 1990s honey oak cabinets are making a comeback, and (by our count) so too should you, O far-from-forgotten beacon. The under-microwave light is a feature of the over-the-range microwave, a two-in-one kitchen fixture of yore which combines a microwave and a range hood into a single appliance. The underside of the microwave is equipped with a ventilation system, and conveniently hung over the stovetop. So, why did it fall out of favor in modern kitchen designs? Since microwaves are no longer customarily installed directly over the stove, that under-microwave light is rendered wholly useless. Instead, many contemporary kitchenscapes opt to position the microwave in a less-visible spot, such as tucked into the side of a kitchen island, or obscured behind a cabinet door.

In a utilitarian sense, that under-the-microwave light functions as a useful nightlight, less harsh and abrasive for getting out of bed for a glass of water. But, as diehard fans understand, its deep-seated appeal lies more in the subjective realm. The retro kitchens of our dreams are illuminated by under-the-microwave lights — and we aren't alone. A viral Instagram post by @benedictpolizzi has garnered more than 112K likes for its homage to the under-microwave light, and the way this perhaps-outdated tool has a clutch on the veil between the human and the divine for nostalgic foodies.