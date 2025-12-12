The One Small Kitchen Feature That Ignites Nostalgia
So sing we an ode to thee, under-the-microwave light. You were a near-universal staple in home kitchens of the '80s and '90s. But, nowadays, 1990s honey oak cabinets are making a comeback, and (by our count) so too should you, O far-from-forgotten beacon. The under-microwave light is a feature of the over-the-range microwave, a two-in-one kitchen fixture of yore which combines a microwave and a range hood into a single appliance. The underside of the microwave is equipped with a ventilation system, and conveniently hung over the stovetop. So, why did it fall out of favor in modern kitchen designs? Since microwaves are no longer customarily installed directly over the stove, that under-microwave light is rendered wholly useless. Instead, many contemporary kitchenscapes opt to position the microwave in a less-visible spot, such as tucked into the side of a kitchen island, or obscured behind a cabinet door.
In a utilitarian sense, that under-the-microwave light functions as a useful nightlight, less harsh and abrasive for getting out of bed for a glass of water. But, as diehard fans understand, its deep-seated appeal lies more in the subjective realm. The retro kitchens of our dreams are illuminated by under-the-microwave lights — and we aren't alone. A viral Instagram post by @benedictpolizzi has garnered more than 112K likes for its homage to the under-microwave light, and the way this perhaps-outdated tool has a clutch on the veil between the human and the divine for nostalgic foodies.
We miss you, golden under-the-microwave light
As the poster waxes, "Turn that thing on at night [*sigh of pleasure*] that's the only light on in my kitchen and I'm like, 'I miss my grandma.'" The poster further dates the under-microwave light to decades past by attaching it to an early '90s family board game: "They're about to go around the kitchen table and play Blurt, if that light's on." All in all, maintains the post, the microwave light represents soft, fond memories made in the home: "I feel comfort, I feel peace, it's like the candle that keeps all the evil spirits out. That's my incense" — and viewers in the comments section emphatically agree. The post's top comment (with over 2K likes) echoes, "It's my emotional support light." Others chime in, "I feel safe in this comment section," and, "That light has gotten eyes on me TORCHING the roof of my mouth biting into a pizza roll fresh off the sheet at least eight times in my early 20s."
Generally, under-microwave lights require incandescent appliance bulbs between 20 to 40 watts, which emit the signature warm-toned glow nostalgic home cooks expect, but burn out more quickly than updated, optimized LED bulbs (the price we pay for retro flair). Although, happily, replacement bulbs are decidedly affordable. A two-pack by UP2WIN brand costs just $7.99 on Amazon – a small price for late-night-kitchen-talk secrets shared, cookies baked, and clandestine Pizza Rolls scarfed in the stoned wee hours of the morning.