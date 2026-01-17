Review: Chobani Raspberry Rose Coffee Creamer Adds A Refreshing Taste Of Spring To Your Cup

Chobani, which is widely known for its Greek yogurt, has made a splash in the coffee creamer world. Many coffee drinkers gravitate towards the brand with its range of coffee creamers. Plus, there are seasonal drops, limited batches, and permanent releases that happen throughout the year, which help to keep Chobani drinkers on their toes and excited for new offerings.

I am personally a Chobani creamer fan, and was very curious to try its newest flavor, Raspberry Rose. This flavor is described by the company as a mix of floral, sweet, and juicy. While floral isn't something that you often associate with a creamy mixture, I could see where Chobani got its inspiration. Many coffee shops sell lattes or matcha beverages that are rose-flavored, and while it may sound weird at first, I found that the flavor goes quite well with both coffee and matcha. Overall, I tend to have a very open palate when it comes to tasting new things — especially when it comes to coffee — so I was excited to dive in and experience this new flavor.