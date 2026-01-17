Review: Chobani Raspberry Rose Coffee Creamer Adds A Refreshing Taste Of Spring To Your Cup
Chobani, which is widely known for its Greek yogurt, has made a splash in the coffee creamer world. Many coffee drinkers gravitate towards the brand with its range of coffee creamers. Plus, there are seasonal drops, limited batches, and permanent releases that happen throughout the year, which help to keep Chobani drinkers on their toes and excited for new offerings.
I am personally a Chobani creamer fan, and was very curious to try its newest flavor, Raspberry Rose. This flavor is described by the company as a mix of floral, sweet, and juicy. While floral isn't something that you often associate with a creamy mixture, I could see where Chobani got its inspiration. Many coffee shops sell lattes or matcha beverages that are rose-flavored, and while it may sound weird at first, I found that the flavor goes quite well with both coffee and matcha. Overall, I tend to have a very open palate when it comes to tasting new things — especially when it comes to coffee — so I was excited to dive in and experience this new flavor.
Methodology
To taste the Chobani creamer, I first poured a bit into a cup to try it on its own. This is how I always start my creamer taste tests (like in this Nutpods ranking) to get a sense of the concentrated taste. Then, I'm able to accurately assess how the creamer's flavor profiles hold up once mixed with coffee. After the standalone taste test, I start by adding 1 tablespoon of creamer into a freshly brewed cup of coffee. I taste it, and then I add in one more tablespoon and taste again. For this specific taste test, I added in a third tablespoon, just to see how it tasted with a larger amount of creamer mixed in.
This tasting method allows me to taste the creamer in different quantities that customers may drink, and that helps me to assess it from multiple angles. I also made sure to use a basic coffee (a medium roast 100% Arabica bean coffee from Whole Foods 365) so that the coffee itself didn't interfere with assessing the flavor of the creamer.
Price and availability
The Chobani Raspberry Rose coffee creamer is available now through February 15, specifically in time to relish in the flirty, fun, and pink vibes of Valentine's Day. With an average cost of about $6.09 per 24-ounce bottle (the price may vary by location), you will be able to find the creamer at shops like Target, Harris Teeter, Giant, as well as many others.
Taste test
When I tasted the Chobani Raspberry Rose coffee creamer by itself, I thought that it was deliciously sweet. There was a small kick of tartness from the raspberry, and the rose flavor stayed on the tongue like a little floral dance in my mouth. I also noted that the creamer was perfectly creamy, which is something that is a necessity for me when it comes to coffee creamer.
Then, I brewed a fresh cup of coffee, added a tablespoon of the creamer, and mixed it thoroughly. I wasn't entirely impressed when I tasted the mixture, and had a hard time picking up the flavor notes I tasted when trying the creamer alone. However, when I added another tablespoon, I slowly picked up on that raspberry kick and florally-rose dance that I had noticed before. Once I added a third tablespoon, I thought that was the perfect amount to truly appreciate the creamer.
With 3 tablespoons of creamer in the mug, I thought that the coffee had just the right amount of sweetness. It wasn't excessive at all — it had a hint that helped to make the coffee more cozy and treat-like. Then, the rose flavoring stuck out to me the most. The floral notes added a bright and refreshing aspect to the coffee that I quite enjoyed. Matched with the slight tart flavoring of the raspberry, I ultimately thought that the creamer had an interesting dimension that made my cup of coffee exciting.
Final thoughts
Many times, when I do a taste test, I end up giving away the product that I taste. My New York City refrigerator is only so big! However, with this creamer, I instantly placed it back in the refrigerator. I thought that it was delightful, delicious, and refreshing. I will definitely be using this creamer, and only this creamer, until it runs out.
I also want to note that I think the creamer will taste wonderful in matcha. While I don't normally make matcha at home myself, the creamer has inspired me to get some and make my own raspberry rose matcha latte. I could also see this tasting wonderful as a topping to a shot of espresso. The bright floral notes, creaminess, and slight sweetness are perfect for many types of homemade drinks — especially in the spring. So, if you are able to snag a bottle of this creamer before it runs out, I definitely recommend rationing it to use for when the seasons start to change.