Dollar Tree Has A $1.25 Copycat Of Red Lobster's Best-Selling Item

Thanks to Dollar Tree, foodies don't have to shell out for a meal at Red Lobster to get a taste of the chain's craveable, baked-in-house biscuits. The cost-effective chain stocks more than a few epicurean delights that budget-conscious foodies may be sleeping on — which is why we're shining the spotlight on Harvest Hill Garlic Herb Biscuit Mix, one of six not-to-be-overlooked gourmet foods sold at Dollar Tree. For just (roughly) a dollar, home cooks can whip up an uncanny dupe for Red Lobster's iconic, fan-favorite Cheddar Bay biscuits. Simply butter, water, and a little freshly-grated cheddar cheese, and you're on your way to the Cheddar Bay...er, to the Harvest Hill? Either way, bold, savory biscuits await you.

On the official Dollar Tree website, the Harvest Hill Garlic Herb Biscuit Mix currently costs $1.25 per 8.5-ounce box. The box makes eight biscuits, according to the package directions, which shakes out to less than $0.15 per biscuit. In a two-part assembly that will look very familiar to seasoned sailors of the Cheddar Bay, to make Harvest Hill's garlic and herb biscuit mix, the biscuit dough gets kneaded with cold water and shredded cheddar cheese, then baked in an oven at 425 degrees Fahrenheit for 14 to 16 minutes. To finish, those still-warm biscuits get brushed with ¼ cup of melted butter mixed with the included seasoning blend pouch. Both biscuit mixes follow identical directions – and their ingredient labels are wildly similar, too.