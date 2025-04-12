Red Lobster's Store-Bought Cheddar Bay Biscuit Mix Is Missing One Important Ingredient
If chain seafood restaurants are your preference, then you've likely sat down for a meal at Red Lobster quite a few times. It makes sense considering the restaurant has been around since 1968 and still has over 500 locations globally today. Out of the many dishes that Red Lobster serves at its eateries, it's those complimentary Cheddar Bay Biscuits that really shine for most diners. Even if you don't live near one of its locations, you can buy pre-made biscuit mix at many grocery stores like Walmart — but there's one essential ingredient that's surprisingly missing: Cheddar cheese.
Maybe it's not a complete shock that a box of instant biscuit mix doesn't contain fresh cheddar cheese, but it's something you might not think about when you grab it at the store. That's especially when you consider that the in-house baked biscuits at Red Lobster restaurants contain cheddar. Now, it's worth noting that the brand advertises on the box that you have to add shredded cheddar cheese to the mix along with water and a little butter later. And adding fresh cheese at home is certainly a better option than an artificial cheese flavor or ingredient in the box, if you really think about it.
Tips for adding fresh cheddar cheese to Red Lobster's boxed biscuit mix
According to the instructions on a box of Red Lobster Cheddar Bay Biscuit Mix, which can be purchased on Amazon for $2.59, it takes just ½ cup of shredded sharp cheddar cheese to make a batch that will remind you of a meal at the restaurant. You'll also need ¾ cup of cold water to make the biscuit batter. In addition to the cheese and water, you'll need to mix the pack of garlic herb seasoning with ¼ cup of melted butter to top the biscuits. The boxed mixture with the additional ingredients should turn out 10 biscuits for your at-home seafood meal.
Since you have to add the cheese yourself, use the time to make some upgrades. Red Lobster recommends sharp cheddar cheese, but you could use regular cheddar for a milder flavor. You can swap the cheddar with Gruyere for more of a nutty and slightly earthy taste in the biscuits. Some freshly grated Parmesan would be nice in the dough or in the butter mixture that goes on top. Other ways to upgrade the biscuits include the addition of fresh herbs.
