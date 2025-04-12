Red Lobster's Store-Bought Cheddar Bay Biscuit Mix Is Missing One Important Ingredient

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If chain seafood restaurants are your preference, then you've likely sat down for a meal at Red Lobster quite a few times. It makes sense considering the restaurant has been around since 1968 and still has over 500 locations globally today. Out of the many dishes that Red Lobster serves at its eateries, it's those complimentary Cheddar Bay Biscuits that really shine for most diners. Even if you don't live near one of its locations, you can buy pre-made biscuit mix at many grocery stores like Walmart — but there's one essential ingredient that's surprisingly missing: Cheddar cheese.

Maybe it's not a complete shock that a box of instant biscuit mix doesn't contain fresh cheddar cheese, but it's something you might not think about when you grab it at the store. That's especially when you consider that the in-house baked biscuits at Red Lobster restaurants contain cheddar. Now, it's worth noting that the brand advertises on the box that you have to add shredded cheddar cheese to the mix along with water and a little butter later. And adding fresh cheese at home is certainly a better option than an artificial cheese flavor or ingredient in the box, if you really think about it.