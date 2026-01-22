Sipping This Juice Before Bed May Help You Sleep Better, And Aldi Has A Giant Jug Of It For $6

When hours of tossing and turning rob you of precious sleep, you might wish for a nighttime relaxant that doesn't come with a long list of side effects. There's one option that is not only all-natural and easy to find, but delicious to boot: tart cherry juice. If you're curious to try it, head to Aldi and grab its 32-ounce jug of Simply Nature Organic 100% Tart Cherry Juice, a serious steal at around $5.50 each.

Tart cherries are a fruit you can enjoy whole or as juice for a rich source of magnesium, a mineral that can help to relax your muscles before bed. The fruit also contains natural melatonin, a bodily hormone that regulates your sleep-wake cycle and makes you feel tired when you need to rest. These factors could make tart cherry juice an effective sleep aid for you. Aldi's in-house version contains no added sweeteners, artificial ingredients, or juices besides tart cherry, and at just 17 cents per fluid ounce, it's much cheaper than similar products from name brands.

This Aldi find is perfect to drink straight or pour into a "sleepy mocktail," possibly the most popular use for tart cherry juice. Originally going viral in 2023 as the "sleepy girl mocktail," this social media-famous drink combines the sweet, tangy, fruity juice with a fizzy beverage like sparkling water or prebiotic soda, plus an optional tablespoon of magnesium powder. Despite the name, this delicious sipper can help anyone have a more relaxing night of sleep.