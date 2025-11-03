The Tart Fruit You Can Eat Whole Or Enjoy As Juice That's Rich In Magnesium

Magnesium may not get the hype of iron or protein, but it's what keeps your muscles from locking, your heart from racing, and your nerves from short-circuiting. It's a mineral that steadies the current. Most people are low on it, especially those who drink coffee, live on stress, or sweat a lot. But, most foods rich in magnesium tend to be a little bland — nuts, grains and seeds — and in different hues of beige. Tart cherries, though, are the vibrant outlier.

Tart cherries bring in around 17 milligrams of magnesium per cup, but the real story is their synergy. Their magnesium comes bundled with trace minerals and deep red anthocyanins that temper inflammation and steady energy levels. When you incorporate sour cherries as a regular part of your diet, the effect is cumulative. You'll gradually feel less tension, get more restorative sleep, and experience fewer 3 a.m. wake-ups.

It has to be tart cherries. These are the Montmorency, Morello or Balaton varieties grown in the Pacific Northwest, Michigan and northern Europe. You might know them as the kind used for pie filling and juice, and in summer, they show up at farm stands in the areas they're grown. The rest of the year, just keep a big bag chilling in the freezer, so you can reach for scoops as needed for smoothies, a clafoutis with a personality, or even muddled into cocktails.