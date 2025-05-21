Not all cherry liqueurs are created equal, and not all cherry liqueurs are Cherry Heering. Cherry Heering is a type of cherry liqueur and a Scandinavian spirit with a distinctive spiced cherry jam flavor. Fans and bartenders turn to Heering for an accessibly fruity, robust, bright, sweet, round, intense flavor delivered in a ruby red hue. Heering's pronounced cherry taste doesn't sacrifice complex dimensionality for one-note sweetness — but this is just one type of cherry liqueur.

The cherry liqueur umbrella category also encompasses maraschino liqueur, unsweetened German kirsch made from fermented cherry pits, and cherry fortified wines with brandy- or port-like full-bodied richness. Different cherry liqueur brands can range from sweet and dessert-like to bitter and herbal depending on the fruit and botanicals from which they're made, and depending on their processing techniques. Beyond taste, different liqueurs also pack different boozy strengths. Heering falls on the low end at 24% ABV, while fortified cherry brandy clocks in toward the 40% ABV mark.

Still, Cherry Heering is more than just another brand. The name carries impressive prestige as a category pioneer. As Heering's Instagram account bio boasts: "The first and most awarded cherry liqueur. Exploring the world since 1818." Indeed, this centuries-old liqueur debuted in Copenhagen, where, according to the official Cherry Heering website, it was the first cherry liqueur in the world. Last year alone, Cherry Heering won Double Gold at the prestigious International Spirits Challenge and was named the category champion for liqueurs at the Bartenders Brand Awards.