What Types Of Side Dishes Pair With Lobster Rolls?
A good lobster roll is hard to beat, especially if you know the best lobster roll meat to use and how to assemble them. While they may be the main event, lobster rolls are usually served with a side at your local lobster joint. If you're having lobster rolls at home, we consulted Cheeky's founder, Nate Siegel, on the best types of side dishes to pair with lobster rolls.
According to Chef Siegel, "lobster rolls served along the northeastern coast from Mass to Maine usually come with bags of kettle chips, since deep fryers are usually not found on the lobster docks." It's easy enough to pick up your favorite flavor of kettle chips from the store, but if you're looking for homemade sides, the key is to keep things light and simple. Siegel recommends, "sweet grilled corn and boiled salt potatoes...along with fresh green salads with a light vinaigrette." You can transform boiled salt potatoes into an oil-based potato salad for something more elaborate. Try this recipe for French potato salad with a Dijon vinaigrette and plenty of fresh herbs. Siegel does admit that, at Cheeky's, lobster rolls are served with french fries and coleslaw. So, you could crisp up some frozen french fries in the air fryer or make coleslaw. As far as side dishes to avoid, Siegel told us to "stay away from anything too heavy or dairy-based (please no ranch for dipping!), as lobster rolls signify summertime and eating outside on the water."
Drink pairings for lobster rolls
Now that you've got sides out of the way, Chef Siegel thinks a drink pairing is almost as important. His first inclination is towards refreshing adult beverages. "It's hard to beat a beer-flavored beer like a Narragansett Lager or a Budweiser (or a local pilsner wherever you are). Wine is never wrong: a crisp Provence Rose or a Muscadet." Pilsners and lagers are refreshing types of beer that go down easy and cool you off during the summer, which is prime season for a lobster roll. Rose and Muscadet are slightly sweet, fruity, and an equally refreshing drink pairing for lobster rolls. Of course, an ice-cold sweet tea and fresh lemonade are both the ultimate summertime drinks that all ages will enjoy.
If you're wondering what the difference between the two main types of lobster rolls is, Chef Siegel obliges with a description of the recipes he uses for Cheeky's. "We stick pretty close to the textbook Connecticut style version, says Siegel, "with fresh claws and knuckle meat piled high and bathed in drawn butter stuffed inside a toasted split bun." On the other hand, chef Siegel explains that Maine style rolls"have lobster tossed with mayonnaise, lemon juice with diced celery and onion." Whichever you choose to make, both are delicious summertime treats to accompany with light, simple sides and an ice-cold beverage.