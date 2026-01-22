What Types Of Side Dishes Pair With Lobster Rolls?

A good lobster roll is hard to beat, especially if you know the best lobster roll meat to use and how to assemble them. While they may be the main event, lobster rolls are usually served with a side at your local lobster joint. If you're having lobster rolls at home, we consulted Cheeky's founder, Nate Siegel, on the best types of side dishes to pair with lobster rolls.

According to Chef Siegel, "lobster rolls served along the northeastern coast from Mass to Maine usually come with bags of kettle chips, since deep fryers are usually not found on the lobster docks." It's easy enough to pick up your favorite flavor of kettle chips from the store, but if you're looking for homemade sides, the key is to keep things light and simple. Siegel recommends, "sweet grilled corn and boiled salt potatoes...along with fresh green salads with a light vinaigrette." You can transform boiled salt potatoes into an oil-based potato salad for something more elaborate. Try this recipe for French potato salad with a Dijon vinaigrette and plenty of fresh herbs. Siegel does admit that, at Cheeky's, lobster rolls are served with french fries and coleslaw. So, you could crisp up some frozen french fries in the air fryer or make coleslaw. As far as side dishes to avoid, Siegel told us to "stay away from anything too heavy or dairy-based (please no ranch for dipping!), as lobster rolls signify summertime and eating outside on the water."