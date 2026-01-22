The idea of a "booze buffet" evokes saturated flashbacks of Applebee's infamous "Dollaritas" (which harmed employees). Perhaps this is why chain buffets rarely serve alcohol. Indeed, it would be neither profitable nor safe for buffets to include alcohol in their "drink as much as you can — after all, you've already paid for it" model, right? This maximum-possible-quantity-confined-to-a-time-limit motif is the reason why bar "happy hours" are banned in several U.S. states. But what about the chic, fashionable concept of "bottomless brunch?" Here, foodies can (and are arguably encouraged to) pay a higher premium for a brunch entree on the grounds that their meal will come with as many mimosas or Bloody Marys as they care to drink.

Some buffets — like the iconic spread at The Wynn Casino in Las Vegas — have worked this spirited concept into their all-you-can-eat dining experiences. The Wynn's brunch buffet features an "Endless Pour" package that can be purchased as an add-on to a regular brunch buffet ticket. When the buffet switches to dinner, those unlimited mimosas switch to wine, beer, and cocktails. Similarly, in a Reddit thread dedicated to the "booze at buffets" conversation, multiple commenters note that their local, less-premium buffets also sell alcohol, but that those drinks are sold separately from the all-you-can-eat food offerings (and, as one Redditor writes, "They really push the drinks as that is where the best profits are from"). So, why don't more chain buffets offer anything stronger than Sprite?