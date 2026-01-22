This Vintage Breakfast Finally Gets The Texture It Deserves In The Air Fryer

There are a number of vintage fried foods you rarely find anyone eating anymore for one reason or another. Some may have fallen out of fashion while others still remain, albeit in a more modernized style. If you want to enjoy a taste from the past with an updated twist, try cooking canned corned beef hash in your air fryer.

Though not as popular as it once was, you can elevate this vintage breakfast favorite with a newer kitchen gadget that's taken the food world by storm. For those who have long had an aversion to the texture of the canned food, an air fryer will cook corned beef hash for maximum crispiness. The process takes around 20 minutes at 400 degrees Fahrenheit, depending on the amount of corned beef hash you're cooking and desired level of doneness.

Among the many breakfast foods you didn't know you could make in your air fryer, corned beef hash is both easy and delicious. Simply line the basket of your air fryer with foil, add the canned corned beef hash, and gently break it up before frying it. Open the fryer to flip and stir the pieces before frying the hash until it's finished crisping up to your liking. There are so many fun ways to serve your air-fried corned beef hash and plenty of other complementary breakfast foods you can include alongside it for a balanced meal.