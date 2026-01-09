Vintage Fried Foods You Rarely Find Anyone Eating Anymore

Fried food is a big deal in the U.S. In Arkansas, fried pickles are all the rage, and in Idaho, it's all about the French fries. If you're in Kansas, there's a good chance you'll come across chicken-fried steak, and in Kentucky, of course, you can't miss fried chicken. Basically, if it's fried in oil, there's a good chance Americans will enjoy it. And let's be honest, they're not alone. In Scotland, people even fry Mars bars.

Enjoying fried food is, of course, nothing new, but the exact ingredients have changed a little over the years. How often do you come across fried porcupine? How about fried squirrel? Or maybe pan-fried liver? These fried foods have fallen out of favor in modern America, but they used to be pretty popular. Intrigued? So were we. Keep reading to find out more about some of the fried foods you rarely find anyone eating anymore.