Forget Potatoes And Use Cabbage In Your Next Gratin
When you want a rich and delicious vegetable side dish, preparing it au gratin is a great option. The process of making food au gratin involves topping the vegetables with cheese or a mixture of breadcrumbs and butter — or both — and crisping the top in the oven. Though a potatoes au gratin recipe is the traditional choice for this cooking method, try using cabbage next time for a delightful and nutrient-rich twist on a classic.
With a little bit of effort and creativity, any au gratin-style recipe yields unforgettable results. Cabbage is high in vitamins K and C as well as fiber, making it the ideal option for a crave-worthy cabbage au gratin recipe. Set aside time to let your cabbage portions roast and tenderize in the oven before adding your cheesy and crumbly accouterments and popping it back in to crisp up.
One of the best things about making cabbage au gratin is the wide variety of options for customizing the dish with your favorite flavors. There are so many different types of cheese you can use, as well as myriad breadcrumb styles to choose from between store-bought, homemade, and seasoned versions. Even the many types of cabbage varieties open up the possibilities for unique combinations of taste and texture.
More ways to upgrade your cabbage au gratin
Green cabbage is a good start, but you can certainly try this au gratin technique with red cabbage, or even napa and savoy styles. Try a mix of different cabbages for an even more colorful and unique dish. Just keep roasting times in mind so that your veggies all properly tenderize in time before adding your cheese and breadcrumb toppings and crisping everything in the oven.
As far as cheese is concerned, use a style that melts easily so it can bubble and crisp on top while still providing a gooey texture atop your cabbage. Mozzarella, gruyère, and cheddar cheeses are all great ideas. You can also use a mixture of a few melty cheeses. Turn up the heat with freshly shredded pepper Jack cheese, or try an aged white cheddar or Havarti for a milder flavor.
If using breadcrumbs and butter, consider making your own at home for even more control over the flavor of your dish. Get creative with different types of bread, such as cornbread, pumpernickel, or sourdough, to give your cabbage au gratin dish additional flavor. Even store-bought Italian breadcrumbs will help elevate this side dish. Finish off your cabbage au gratin with a sprinkle of fried garlic chips or crispy onions and serve it on the side of your favorite entree.