Forget Potatoes And Use Cabbage In Your Next Gratin

When you want a rich and delicious vegetable side dish, preparing it au gratin is a great option. The process of making food au gratin involves topping the vegetables with cheese or a mixture of breadcrumbs and butter — or both — and crisping the top in the oven. Though a potatoes au gratin recipe is the traditional choice for this cooking method, try using cabbage next time for a delightful and nutrient-rich twist on a classic.

With a little bit of effort and creativity, any au gratin-style recipe yields unforgettable results. Cabbage is high in vitamins K and C as well as fiber, making it the ideal option for a crave-worthy cabbage au gratin recipe. Set aside time to let your cabbage portions roast and tenderize in the oven before adding your cheesy and crumbly accouterments and popping it back in to crisp up.

One of the best things about making cabbage au gratin is the wide variety of options for customizing the dish with your favorite flavors. There are so many different types of cheese you can use, as well as myriad breadcrumb styles to choose from between store-bought, homemade, and seasoned versions. Even the many types of cabbage varieties open up the possibilities for unique combinations of taste and texture.