10 Myths About Trader Joe's You Can Stop Believing

Trader Joe's is massively popular, thanks to its creative snacks you can't find elsewhere, its frozen foods that make ordering takeout a thing of the past, and its cozy, friendly-feeling stores that seem to make grocery shopping a more pleasant experience (unless you go when it's particularly busy, that is). But even if you're someone who shops at Trader Joe's multiple times a week, there's a chance that you're still believing some of the most common myths about the grocery chain — and by believing those myths, you might just be missing out on some of the best benefits the store has to offer.

We've outlined these myths below to set the record straight once and for all. The next time you visit your local TJ's, you'll be a little bit more informed about where you're shopping. And who knows? You may even be able to clear up a myth for your cashier.