5 Items That Don't Belong On Your Kitchen Countertops — And 5 That Do

When it comes to stocking your culinary arsenal with condiments, more can certainly feel merrier — especially once you get an eyeful of these tempting international condiment options worth trying. However, once duplicates of the same item start piling up, you could be opening the door to a host of functional and aesthetic problems.

"Limiting visible condiments creates a calmer, more intentional kitchen while also improving efficiency," Kerrie Kelly observes. And there is wisdom behind her words. When your workspace is crowded, you'll have to interrupt your tasks frequently to shuffle things around and create more space — this staccato rhythm can prevent you from getting into an enjoyable flow while cooking. Duplicates of the same item also mean that one bottle will become your go-to, and the other option will slowly creep past its expiry date.

To streamline your countertops and avoid waste, Kelly recommends removing everything to take an inventory of what you own. Half-used bottles of the same condiment can be combined and expired options can be discarded. A restrained choice of essentials can then be corralled together in a shallow tray — a helpful trick is to add a cupcake liner under any bottles that are prone to drips and messes. "This approach keeps essentials within reach while maintaining a clean, edited look that feels purposeful rather than cluttered," she says.