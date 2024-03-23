19 International Condiments You Should Consider Stocking In Your Pantry

It's hard to nail down a precise definition to determine what is a condiment — dictionaries describe it as something to season or give flavor to food, but there's also some gray area between where condiments end and ingredients begin. What's clear is that condiments are an integral part of the culinary experience, which is why they're so abundant around the globe. On average, condiments are on the understated side in the U.S., but delving into international condiments opens a whole new world (pun intended) of flavors that can enhance our favorite meals or inspire us to try delicious new foods.

We couldn't possibly list all of the condiments used around the world that are worth trying. Besides being incredibly long, the list would include some that require special local ingredients or must be made by hand. Instead, we've come up with a selection of some of the most popular international condiments that are available in the United States. Try a few that you're not familiar with — learning new recipes that pair well with them could be a fun way to add global dishes to your repertoire. And if you're not a fan of cooking, these can be used in creative ways to dress or flavor ready-made meals.