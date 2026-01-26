The Most Popular Dessert From The 1900s Is Still One We Enjoy Today
Though not everyone has a sweet tooth, there is often at least one dessert that someone can find appealing. There have been a number of popular desserts through the decades, but one has stood the test of time as a favorite to this day. Yes, even now, we all scream for ice cream. The most important distinction about this popular frozen treat, however, is the fact that people still love enjoying it in a cone.
There are some conflicting accounts as to who is the original inventor of the ice cream cone. Italo Marchiony of New York City was granted a patent for his version of the dessert vessel in 1903. However, Ernest A. Hamwi debuted his Syrian zalabi-inspired pastry (basically a modern-day waffle cone) at the 1904 St. Louis World's Fair, where, as luck would have it, he was situated near an ice cream vendor and let the vendor house scoops of ice cream in his cones when the vendor ran out of dishes.
Regardless of the actual inventor behind the ice cream cone, this dessert steadily increased in popularity from the early 1900s and onward. One of the biggest advantages to using an ice cream cone is, of course, the fact that the cone itself is edible. This sort of no-muss, no-fuss style of dessert has certainly evolved from its humble beginnings to plenty of modern day iterations that have radically transformed the treat into an even more decadent offering.
Celebrating the ice cream cone today
Whether it is a store-bought sugar cone, a homemade waffle cone, or any variation on the popular dessert holder, there is a lot you can do to elevate this classic sweet treat. Making your own waffle cones at home is a fun experience, particularly when paired with homemade ice cream. For those who want a more decadent style of waffle cone, try dipping it in chocolate and rolling it in sprinkles or chopped nuts.
If you are a fan of ice cream in a cup over a handheld waffle cone, try having your ice cream in a waffle bowl to get the best of both worlds. This is a unique and fun twist on the popular style while making extra room for your ice cream and giving it a bit more structural integrity. It is also an excellent choice for dipping in chocolate and adding other toppings. Try a riff on ice cream nachos by using a waffle bowl to create a waffle tostada.
There are also plenty of creative ways to use extra waffle cones if you have made too many or bought a big batch from the store. Use them as a quick swap in lieu of traditional cannoli shells or ground up as the crust for an ice cream cake. Consider the sweet taste and crisp texture of a waffle cone as a wafer or cookie-like substance, which lends itself to use with ice cream and plenty of other popular desserts.