The Best Day To Shop At Aldi For Baked Goods
The temptation to buy one of everything while walking through the aisles at Aldi is a strong one, especially considering how frequently new products appear on the shelves. Dedicated fans adore the German grocery store for its bargains, speedy checkout lines, and exclusive products such as seasonal pastas, off-brand cereals, and trays of baked goods. While Aldi stores are technically restocked daily, frequent shoppers know that the big kahuna of restock happens every Wednesday.
This massive restock occurs on Wednesdays to correlate with the Aldi Finds drop and the weekly ads (here's a quick explanation of Aldi Finds for all you newbies), which feature tons of exclusive items, including baked goods. You might show up on a Thursday and find that the store is still more overstocked than it would be on a Tuesday, but you have a better chance of snagging one of those holiday-themed sweet treats the moment it is put on shelves on a Wednesday. After all, once the store runs out of an Aldi Finds item, you run the risk of never spotting it again. The regular baked goods are restocked with the Wednesday drop, too, so your odds of a fresh loaf Italian bread are pretty high. If Aldi bakeries had taken off in the U.S., we would have access to freshly baked goods more frequently, but alas, the trend did not stick.
The early bird catches the baked goods
According to an Aldi shopper on Reddit, the best time to visit the stores on Wednesdays is first thing in the morning, sharing a story about how "there was none [of their favorite bread] at noon." A former store associate on Reddit confirmed that "the best time is to come around 11 a.m." since this is the time "when all the grocery pallets should be done [unloading]." Some stores finish unloading earlier than 11 a.m., and some stores even begin unloading on Tuesday nights before the stores close, so if there is a baked good you truly have your heart set on, you will want to show up bright and early on Wednesday morning.
It also is always smart to plan ahead by checking those Aldi flyers or the Aldi app before visiting the store. That way, you know exactly which baked goods to make a beeline for. If you do end up waiting until the pallets are fully done unloading, you should also be able to snag first dibs at markdowns and sale items, like a four-pack of chocolate chip muffins or a container of chocolate frosted mini donuts. We highly recommend opting for a pack of Bake Shop carrot cake sandwich cookies if you spot it, which we tried in our list of 15 Aldi baked goods ranked from worst to best, as we found it is well worth an extra cup of Wednesday morning coffee.