The Best Day To Shop At Aldi For Baked Goods

The temptation to buy one of everything while walking through the aisles at Aldi is a strong one, especially considering how frequently new products appear on the shelves. Dedicated fans adore the German grocery store for its bargains, speedy checkout lines, and exclusive products such as seasonal pastas, off-brand cereals, and trays of baked goods. While Aldi stores are technically restocked daily, frequent shoppers know that the big kahuna of restock happens every Wednesday.

This massive restock occurs on Wednesdays to correlate with the Aldi Finds drop and the weekly ads (here's a quick explanation of Aldi Finds for all you newbies), which feature tons of exclusive items, including baked goods. You might show up on a Thursday and find that the store is still more overstocked than it would be on a Tuesday, but you have a better chance of snagging one of those holiday-themed sweet treats the moment it is put on shelves on a Wednesday. After all, once the store runs out of an Aldi Finds item, you run the risk of never spotting it again. The regular baked goods are restocked with the Wednesday drop, too, so your odds of a fresh loaf Italian bread are pretty high. If Aldi bakeries had taken off in the U.S., we would have access to freshly baked goods more frequently, but alas, the trend did not stick.