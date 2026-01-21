Stop Ordering Taco Bell Nachos Without Using This Game-Changing Trick

A big platter of crisp, salty tortilla chips topped with cheese, beans, meat, salsa, and whatever else your heart desires is comfort food at its finest. But Taco Bell's nacho offerings have not historically been all that great. The Nachos BellGrande came in at the bottom of our ranking of chain restaurant nachos, with the chain's Loaded Beef Nachos only scoring one rank higher. To be fair, however, they were the only fast food offerings on the list, and the sampled nachos were taken straight from the drive-thru with no alterations. This may have been the critical error that sealed the fate of these two Taco Bell nacho plates, as to really make these dishes shine, you need to get a little creative with them.

When we talk about creative alterations, we aren't just talking about dousing these nachos with extra packets of Taco Bell's Fire Sauce; we're talking about getting into the online ordering system and really making yourself something unique. Even if you are a fan of the nachos exactly as they appear on the menu, hacking your Taco Bell order can really let you customize it to your tastes, as well as basically invent new menu items to rival the innovative and often downright wild offerings the fast food chain is constantly churning out. You can even save customized orders in the Taco Bell app, making it easy to return to your favorites whenever the craving strikes and earning points when others order the customizations you come up with.