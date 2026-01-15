Little Debbie's Most Iconic Snacks Are Now A New Frozen Treat

It's hard to imagine a better way to manifest warm spring weather than looking forward to a new frozen treat. Hudsonville Ice Cream, a Michigan ice cream company that sells its sweet confections at grocery stores throughout the U.S., announced the release of two new ice cream sandwiches made from iconic Little Debbie snacks. These delightful treats are inspired by Little Debbie Cosmic Brownies and Oatmeal Creme Pies and are the first ice cream sandwiches of their kind.

The Cosmic Brownies flavor features a rich, brownie-flavored ice cream between two fudge brownies. And of course, the brownies are decorated with the trademark rainbow-colored chips inspired by a '90s nightlife trend. The Oatmeal Creme Pie-inspired treat is made from two oatmeal cookies with vanilla ice cream in between. Hudsonville has already rolled out these new ice cream sandwiches at Kroger, Giant Eagle, and other grocery stores in Michigan. The company expects them to be available at retail stores across the U.S. soon.