Little Debbie's Most Iconic Snacks Are Now A New Frozen Treat
It's hard to imagine a better way to manifest warm spring weather than looking forward to a new frozen treat. Hudsonville Ice Cream, a Michigan ice cream company that sells its sweet confections at grocery stores throughout the U.S., announced the release of two new ice cream sandwiches made from iconic Little Debbie snacks. These delightful treats are inspired by Little Debbie Cosmic Brownies and Oatmeal Creme Pies and are the first ice cream sandwiches of their kind.
The Cosmic Brownies flavor features a rich, brownie-flavored ice cream between two fudge brownies. And of course, the brownies are decorated with the trademark rainbow-colored chips inspired by a '90s nightlife trend. The Oatmeal Creme Pie-inspired treat is made from two oatmeal cookies with vanilla ice cream in between. Hudsonville has already rolled out these new ice cream sandwiches at Kroger, Giant Eagle, and other grocery stores in Michigan. The company expects them to be available at retail stores across the U.S. soon.
This isn't the first collaboration between Little Debbie and Hudsonville Ice Cream
Hudsonville Ice Cream's first collaboration with Little Debbie was in 2021 when the brand released its Little Debbie Christmas Tree Cakes ice cream. This nostalgic treat immediately went viral, selling out quickly at Walmart locations across the country. In early 2022, it announced another collaboration, this time on a line of Little Debbie ice cream flavors. You can find pints of creamy, frozen desserts inspired by Little Debbie's Nutty Bars, Swiss Rolls, Zebra Cakes, Turtle Brownies, and more at Walmart.
Following the success of the Little Debbie ice cream, Hudsonville created limited-edition novelty ice cream bars. You can find these at Walmart and and Kroger stores in four of your favorite Little Debbie flavors: Birthday Cakes, Star Crunch, Strawberry Shortcake Rolls, and Nutty Bars. Prior to the release of the Hudsonville ice cream sandwiches, Little Debbie also published recipes for homemade ice cream sandwiches using the brand's Christmas Tree Cakes, Gingerbread cookies, brownies, and blueberry muffins.