Chicken Pot Pie Too Bland? Add A Dash Of This Ultra-Savory Sauce To Save Your Meal
Your pot pie looks perfect. Golden crust, steaming filling, the whole package screaming comfort food. Then you taste it. And it's... fine. Decent even. But something's missing — that hollow feeling where flavor should be. Turns out, something this rich needs a savory counterbalance. There's one ingredient that transforms it: fish sauce.
A little bit of this pungent Southeast Asian staple — about 1 or 2 teaspoons, which is barely noticeable on its own — transforms your pie into genuinely crave-worthy territory. And no, it won't make your pie taste fishy despite the name. Instead, it deepens the savory notes already hiding in there, amplifying umami in a way that makes you reach for seconds without quite understanding why.
Stir it in after the chicken and vegetables. Start with just a teaspoon — fish sauce is quite intense, so taste as you go and adjust. You're hunting for that moment when everything clicks, and flat becomes intentional. Once it does, throw that puppy into the oven.
Pair fish sauce with these ingredients in your pie
As great as it is, fish sauce needs to team up with a few other ingredients to really make your chicken pot pie shine. You'll want to take a page from Thai-inspired chicken pot pies — red curry paste, fresh ginger, and lime juice all speak the same language with fish sauce, so the transformation becomes even more pronounced (Thai fish sauce works best here, though Vietnamese will also do).
Curry paste adds heat and depth without requiring anything else from you. The coconut milk you're probably already using becomes richer and more vibrant. Fresh ginger matters. Slice it thin or grate it, and suddenly you've got this brightness that keeps everything from feeling heavy. Then lime juice. A good squeeze at the end cuts through all that cream and wakes the whole dish up. Cilantro and basil round it out — a touch of either will pull the dish together nicely with their fresh brightness.
Your guests will notice when all these pieces come together. Someone's definitely going to ask what you did to make it taste so good!