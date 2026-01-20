Chicken Pot Pie Too Bland? Add A Dash Of This Ultra-Savory Sauce To Save Your Meal

Your pot pie looks perfect. Golden crust, steaming filling, the whole package screaming comfort food. Then you taste it. And it's... fine. Decent even. But something's missing — that hollow feeling where flavor should be. Turns out, something this rich needs a savory counterbalance. There's one ingredient that transforms it: fish sauce.

A little bit of this pungent Southeast Asian staple — about 1 or 2 teaspoons, which is barely noticeable on its own — transforms your pie into genuinely crave-worthy territory. And no, it won't make your pie taste fishy despite the name. Instead, it deepens the savory notes already hiding in there, amplifying umami in a way that makes you reach for seconds without quite understanding why.

Stir it in after the chicken and vegetables. Start with just a teaspoon — fish sauce is quite intense, so taste as you go and adjust. You're hunting for that moment when everything clicks, and flat becomes intentional. Once it does, throw that puppy into the oven.