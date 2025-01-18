Vietnamese Vs Thai Fish Sauce: What's The Difference?

Fish sauce is fundamental in a variety of Asian cuisines. The condiment gives layers of umami and savory flavors to dishes from beef and noodles to dipping sauces. However, when you walk down the aisle in any Asian supermarket, you'll notice two main varieties: Vietnamese and Thai fish sauces. So while there are many unique ways to use fish sauce, you need to know what bottle to grab to match the profiles of what you're cooking tonight.

To be clear, there are many other varieties of fish sauces from countries like Cambodia, Japan, and Korea, but the types from Vietnam and Thailand are the most used so that's what we're comparing here. Vietnamese sauce, known as nuoc mam, hinges on anchovies and salt. Meanwhile, the Thai version, called nam pla, also contains fermented fish like anchovies. When you compare the two, Thai fish sauce usually exhibits a stronger flavor and darker color than the one from Vietnam. Both can be used in place of the other, but the differences are still important to know, home cook.