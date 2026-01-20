This Popular Del Taco Item Is Easily The Best On The Menu

Despite going bankrupt trying to take down Taco Bell, Del Taco has slowly but surely been making a comeback. The Mexican fast food chain's popularity is in part due to perks like Del Taco's super affordable $2 value menu, but mostly, the various items they offer do the heavy lifting all by themselves. Tasting Table tried and ranked 19 of the most popular menu items at Del Taco based on taste, texture, value for money, and general appearance. To our surprise, the most popular Del Taco item overall is the humble bean and cheese burrito with green sauce.

Mexican cuisine boasts tons of wildly complex dishes, but the bean and cheese burrito is perfect in its simplicity and Del Taco totally nails the texture of the chewy, fresh, lightly toasty flour tortilla, making it the perfectly firm yet flexible vessel for the delectable beans and cheese. Del Taco's refried beans have a pleasantly lumpy consistency thanks to whole beans strewn throughout the silky-smooth refried mash. Meanwhile, the sharp cheddar cheese is the gooey and creamy complement to the earthy savory beans. But the green sauce really takes this burrito to the next level.

While the bean and cheese burrito with red sauce also made it into our top five menu items from Del Taco, the green sauce wins our taste test. Consisting of green chilies, jalapeño, and plenty of acid, it brings a tangy and pepper-forward taste without the heat. It's the perfect salsa to cut through the richness of the cheese and beans while instilling this humble burrito with a bright and zesty freshness.