Why Costco's Food Court Roast Beef Sandwich Suddenly Vanished
It's astounding to think that a single hot dog cart turned into Costco's iconic food court. The food court has developed a cult-like following thanks to great deals on pizza, hot dogs, sandwiches, and more. There have been a fair amount of changes to its menu over the years with some items disappearing for good after only a brief stint. The 2023 debut of Costco's roast beef sandwich was met with some resistance from fans, particularly for its unusually high $9.99 price point. Needless to say, it vanished from the Costco food court menu after only a matter of months.
While the promise of an artisan roll topped with a pile of sliced roast beef, onion relish, a blend of mustard and mayonnaise, lettuce, red onions, and roasted cherry tomatoes all sounds delicious, many customers were put off by the new offering. Among the loudest complaints on Reddit were comments of, "Costco will do anything to avoid bringing the combo pizza back." Additional critiques included mentions of a lack of cheese and the bread not being toasted.
With one sandwich costing the same as a whole pizza, it would seem the math simply didn't add up. Amid a bevy of backlash and presumably low sales, this sandwich quietly joined the ranks of discontinued Costco food court items we don't miss at all. Though not the first Costco food court disappearing act, it's certainly one of the more forgettable.
A requiem for forgotten Costco food court items
Of all the discontinued Costco products we may never eat again, the roast beef sandwich isn't much of a heartbreak. It's easy to assemble your own for a fraction of the cost. You can even buy the cold cuts, bread, spreads, and toppings from Costco in bulk to make several sandwiches and extend your enjoyment. This will allow you to customize your favorite toppings, toast the bread, add cheese, and any other ingredients as you desire.
Similarly, for fans who miss Costco's Polish hot dog, you can pick up a pack of Kirkland Signature beef Polish sausages to create a copycat version of the missing food court hot dog. There are often easy workarounds to make your own variety of forgotten Costco food court offerings, but some still seem out of reach.
Nearly every time there's a change to the Costco food court menu, fans frequently bring up the long-lost combo pizza. Even when Costco added a new "combo calzone" in May of 2025, it didn't quite scratch the itch customers have for its discontinued combo pizza. For Costco fans who love making their voices heard, let your local warehouse know what you'd like to see more of. You never know what favorite foods might just make a comeback.