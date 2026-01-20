Why Costco's Food Court Roast Beef Sandwich Suddenly Vanished

It's astounding to think that a single hot dog cart turned into Costco's iconic food court. The food court has developed a cult-like following thanks to great deals on pizza, hot dogs, sandwiches, and more. There have been a fair amount of changes to its menu over the years with some items disappearing for good after only a brief stint. The 2023 debut of Costco's roast beef sandwich was met with some resistance from fans, particularly for its unusually high $9.99 price point. Needless to say, it vanished from the Costco food court menu after only a matter of months.

While the promise of an artisan roll topped with a pile of sliced roast beef, onion relish, a blend of mustard and mayonnaise, lettuce, red onions, and roasted cherry tomatoes all sounds delicious, many customers were put off by the new offering. Among the loudest complaints on Reddit were comments of, "Costco will do anything to avoid bringing the combo pizza back." Additional critiques included mentions of a lack of cheese and the bread not being toasted.

With one sandwich costing the same as a whole pizza, it would seem the math simply didn't add up. Amid a bevy of backlash and presumably low sales, this sandwich quietly joined the ranks of discontinued Costco food court items we don't miss at all. Though not the first Costco food court disappearing act, it's certainly one of the more forgettable.