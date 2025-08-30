If You Miss Costco's Polish Hot Dog At The Food Court, Try This Copycat

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Between the celebrated combo pizza, beloved barbecue beef brisket sandwich, and the polarizing yet still fervently fawned-over açai bowl, one discontinued Costco product stands out above the rest. Though the humble Polish hot dog may be a Costco offering you had forgotten about, there hasn't been a kielbasa-style sausage since that could deign to take its place until now. Check your nearest Costco location to see if they carry the Kirkland Signature Beef Polish Sausages, which bear a striking resemblance to the Polish hot dogs of yesteryear.

According to reviews on Reddit and elsewhere, customers indicate that these sausages are typically available at most Costco stores during the summertime "grilling season" and at Costco Business Centers in particular. While your mileage may vary, if the Polish dog is the long-lost food you've been pining for, this may just bring back happy memories of the Costco food court. Reviews for the product also highlight the noticeable similarities between these Kirkland Signature sausages and their Polish hot dog predecessors.

Whereas the aforementioned hot dogs were typically boiled when they were sold like any other Costco food court item, customers note that grilling the packaged Polish dogs is a tasty alternative. If you want to prepare the sausages exactly as they were when served in the food court, a boiled sausage and steamed bun will do the trick. With that said, if you're a fan of dressing up your dogs, there are plenty of ways to upgrade these classic Costco sausages.