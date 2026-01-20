The Extra Step That Keeps Your Beef Bourguignon Perfectly Textured

Beef bourguignon is a dish that has long held the admiration of home cooks around the world. Julia Child, who should certainly be given a lot of credit for bringing this French stew into American kitchens, considered beef bourguignon one of the best beef dishes anywhere in the world. Tender chunks of slow-simmered meat and vegetables alongside the signature pearl onions and a rich red wine gravy make up the bulk of the dish, but there is one other ingredient in most bourguignon recipes that Chef John Politte, founder and host of It's Only Food, thinks deserves a bit of extra care in your recipe: the mushrooms.

"In traditional beef bourguignon recipes," Politte explains, "mushrooms are often cooked along with the other ingredients, allowing them to absorb the flavors of the stew." While this does lead to mushrooms that are richly flavorful, it can also leave them limp and mushy, if you can find them at all. "This prolonged cooking causes the mushrooms to become very soft and sometimes lose their distinct texture, blending into the sauce," he explains.

The solution, however, is a simple one. All you have to do to keep the texture of all of the ingredients on point is add the mushrooms to the beef bourguignon at the end — and cook them separately. "Sautéing mushrooms separately and adding them toward the end," he explains, "will help you avoid sogginess and enjoy their full flavor and texture."