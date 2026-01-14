A Regional Coffee Chain Is Shutting Down After Being Bought By Dutch Bros

Clutch Coffee Bar, a popular chain of small, drive-through coffee stands in North and South Carolina, announced on January 14, 2026 that the company has been acquired by Dutch Bros. Per announcements made via the Clutch Coffee Bar website and Instagram, its last day of operation will be on January 16, 2026, with all 20 locations closing at 4:00 p.m. The coffee stands will then undergo renovations to conform with the Dutch Bros brand before reopening. On its website, Clutch directs customers to the Dutch Bros mobile app to determine reopening dates.

Clutch was a fast-growing coffee chain that had been expanding throughout the Carolinas for eight years. In the FAQs section of the announcement on its website, Clutch stated that the purpose of the acquisition was to "accelerate its mission without compromising its values." While Dutch Bros has over 1,000 locations in 24 states across the U.S., it currently only has two in the Carolinas. One of the founders of Clutch, Darren Spicer, was previously a manager at a California Dutch Bros location before opening the first Clutch Coffee Bar in Mooresville, North Carolina in 2018.

According to Spicer, he and his business partners aimed to create a positive, welcoming space at Clutch Coffee Bar that encompassed the same values he learned while working at the popular Starbucks rival, Dutch Bros. In a 2023 interview with QSR, Spicer said that his coffee stands existed "to serve positive energy," and that employees were encouraged to "be themselves and to have genuine interactions with people."