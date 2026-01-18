The Absolute Worst Frozen Dessert In Target's Favorite Day Line

Target has a pretty impressive selection of grocery items offered under its private label brand, Favorite Day, including delicious, and totally underrated according to shoppers, ice creams and desserts. To see which of its sweets were worth trying, Tasting Table sampled and ranked 10 of Target's Favorite Day frozen desserts, which included the tasty likes of croissants, empanadas, tiramisu, and lots more. While some of these frozen treats were truly excellent, boasting great textures and compelling flavors, others were not worth buying — namely, their chocolate tarts.

These tarts, which had to be thawed in the fridge for four hours, are comprised of chocolate ganache set into a mini pie shell. While this dessert may sound tantalizing on its surface, unfortunately, we found that it was anything but, mainly because both the texture and consistency were decidedly off. In particular, the chocolate filling pulled away from the shell, revealing a weirdly gritty consistency. Paired with a filmy top, this was one selection that we would recommended skipping.