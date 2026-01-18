The Absolute Worst Frozen Dessert In Target's Favorite Day Line
Target has a pretty impressive selection of grocery items offered under its private label brand, Favorite Day, including delicious, and totally underrated according to shoppers, ice creams and desserts. To see which of its sweets were worth trying, Tasting Table sampled and ranked 10 of Target's Favorite Day frozen desserts, which included the tasty likes of croissants, empanadas, tiramisu, and lots more. While some of these frozen treats were truly excellent, boasting great textures and compelling flavors, others were not worth buying — namely, their chocolate tarts.
These tarts, which had to be thawed in the fridge for four hours, are comprised of chocolate ganache set into a mini pie shell. While this dessert may sound tantalizing on its surface, unfortunately, we found that it was anything but, mainly because both the texture and consistency were decidedly off. In particular, the chocolate filling pulled away from the shell, revealing a weirdly gritty consistency. Paired with a filmy top, this was one selection that we would recommended skipping.
How to give Target's Favorite Day chocolate tart new life
If you just rushed to your freezer, realizing that, in a fit of hunger or out of sheer curiosity, you purchased Target's Favorite Day chocolate tarts, rest assured that there are lots of great ways to improve their flavor and texture and turn them into a more satisfying dessert. For one, you can use these chocolate tarts as a flavoring for another dessert, like a milkshake.
Simply crumble up the tart into a blender with your ice cream of choice for a fun twist on a pie shake. You can also spoon out that strangely filmy chocolate filling and add your own instead. We found that the tart shell itself wasn't that bad, though it lacked flavor, meaning it can be used as the case for some other filling option, like peanut butter pie, for instance.
Likewise, a couple of dollops of homemade whipped cream on top may help to disguise the chocolate's fineness, or elevate whatever filling you choose to add. Either way, all is not lost.