This Popular Soda Makes Braised Ribs Fall-Off-The-Bone Tender

When it comes to cooking ribs, everyone's got their favorite trick. Whether it's a secret spice blend, specific marinating time, or some sort of special addition, there's no shortage of pitmaster-approved advice out there. But one of the best tips we've come across is incredibly simple, and you might even have the key ingredient in your pantry already: ginger ale.

If you've ever added Coca-Cola to your rib recipe (like in these three-ingredient crockpot ribs), ginger ale works in a very similar way, but it actually has even more of an advantage due to an enzyme called zingibain. Found in raw ginger, zingibain is excellent at breaking down collagen, which helps tenderize meat. This, along with the citric acid in the soda, works to soften any tough muscle fibers, leading to a fall-off-the bone texture. The sugar, meanwhile, helps with caramelization, creating a sticky, flavorful crust.

Ginger ale can also add amazing flavor to ribs, not only because of the sweetness but also because the light spice cuts through the richness of pork and beef. Plus, since too much zingibain can actually lead meat to break down too much, ginger ale is a great way to maximize these benefits compared to adding fresh ginger directly to a marinade.