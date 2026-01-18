This Popular Soda Makes Braised Ribs Fall-Off-The-Bone Tender
When it comes to cooking ribs, everyone's got their favorite trick. Whether it's a secret spice blend, specific marinating time, or some sort of special addition, there's no shortage of pitmaster-approved advice out there. But one of the best tips we've come across is incredibly simple, and you might even have the key ingredient in your pantry already: ginger ale.
If you've ever added Coca-Cola to your rib recipe (like in these three-ingredient crockpot ribs), ginger ale works in a very similar way, but it actually has even more of an advantage due to an enzyme called zingibain. Found in raw ginger, zingibain is excellent at breaking down collagen, which helps tenderize meat. This, along with the citric acid in the soda, works to soften any tough muscle fibers, leading to a fall-off-the bone texture. The sugar, meanwhile, helps with caramelization, creating a sticky, flavorful crust.
Ginger ale can also add amazing flavor to ribs, not only because of the sweetness but also because the light spice cuts through the richness of pork and beef. Plus, since too much zingibain can actually lead meat to break down too much, ginger ale is a great way to maximize these benefits compared to adding fresh ginger directly to a marinade.
Braising ribs in ginger ale
Ginger ale that contains real ginger will have a better taste, so try to get a high-quality brand, if you can. Apart from that, the type you use really doesn't matter much, and it's fine if it's flat. If you don't have ginger ale, ginger beer can also work.
You only need a few bottles, depending on how many ribs you're cooking, and the best move to get fall-off-the-bone ribs is to braise them. Just cover the ribs with the ginger ale in a pan, adding a little water (if needed) as well as some salt. Cover and cook on a low heat in the oven for about two hours. You can add some other ingredients to the liquid for more flavor, like Worcestershire sauce, barbecue sauce, brown sugar, and soy sauce. Orange juice is another option, as is garlic and star anise.
The liquid should thicken into a sauce during braising, but if it doesn't you can always remove the cooked ribs and reduce it on the stove. Serve the ginger ale ribs right out of the oven with the sauce basted on top, or finish them on the grill for a charred finish. You'll never want to skip this tenderizing trick again.